Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

