Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $28.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forestar Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Forestar Group by 77.7% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.