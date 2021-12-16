Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $254,850.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.22 or 0.08219880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.15 or 0.99827261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

