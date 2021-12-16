Fortitude Gold Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

FTCO stock opened at 6.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.00. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 0.75 and a 52 week high of 8.94.

