Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

