Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.95

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 174908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

FVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

