Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.07). FOX reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. FOX has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

