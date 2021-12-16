Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,136,363.97 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$170.34. 126,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,197. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25. The company has a market cap of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

