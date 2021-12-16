Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $31.26. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 24,324 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
