Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $31.26. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 24,324 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

