Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

