FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

