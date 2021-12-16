FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVLU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

