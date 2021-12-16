FY2024 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lowered by Wedbush

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.91). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $127.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

