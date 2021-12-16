Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.