Garrett Gafke Acquires 18,000 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke bought 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 100.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 218.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

