Garrett Gafke Purchases 2,000 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00.

IDN stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

