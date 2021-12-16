Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $1,000,125.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

