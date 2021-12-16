Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Gartner by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

