Gather Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $261,535.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gather has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

About Gather

Gather is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

