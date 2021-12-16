German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 72.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

