Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 0.4%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €83.15 ($93.43) and last traded at €82.50 ($92.70). Approximately 50,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.15 ($92.30).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GXI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($96.85) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.03 ($112.40).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.24.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.