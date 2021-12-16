Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post sales of $14.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 million to $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,118. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

