Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.25 million and the highest is $20.73 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of GAIN remained flat at $$16.46 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.