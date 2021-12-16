GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,512.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,454.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of £80.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.