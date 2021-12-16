Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.62. Glencore shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 246,011 shares traded.

GLNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

