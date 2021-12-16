Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

