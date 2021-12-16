Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Trading Down 1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 2,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $536,000.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.