Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the November 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

