Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 72.9% in November

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 383,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 341,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

