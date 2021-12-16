Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 304,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 336,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $22.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

