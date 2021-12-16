Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.