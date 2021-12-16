Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.17. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 58,346 shares traded.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

