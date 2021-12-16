Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

