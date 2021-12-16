Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $319,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $361.65. 5,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $64,378,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.