Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.82. 125,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.55. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

