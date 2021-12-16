Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.26. 2,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,185. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

