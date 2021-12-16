GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Down 5.2%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.