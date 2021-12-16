Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

