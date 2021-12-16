Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.60

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 7067196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.83 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.