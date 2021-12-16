Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

