Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 147 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

ILMN opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

