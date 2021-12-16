Grove Bank & Trust Buys 489 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

