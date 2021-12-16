Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

