Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $389.91 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.56 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

