Grove Bank & Trust Sells 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,210.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,417.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,570.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.