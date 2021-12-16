Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAC. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of PAC opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

