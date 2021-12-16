Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

