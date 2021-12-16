Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gruss & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.