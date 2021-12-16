H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of HEO opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.19 million and a PE ratio of 88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million. Analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.