Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the period. Haemonetics accounts for about 4.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
