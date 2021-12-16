Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the period. Haemonetics accounts for about 4.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.